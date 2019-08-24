Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Cut Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position by $729,168 as Share Price Declined; As Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Trimmed by $379,620 Its Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 10,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 13,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 350,315 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 285,197 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Comm has invested 0.69% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.78% or 149,444 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Heritage Investors Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.16% or 111,637 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 17,421 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 77,516 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 8,744 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd reported 1,759 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 3,570 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 260,706 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4,056 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Former Occidental CEO could emerge as mediator with Icahn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2019: XOM, CVX, INT, FTI, EQNR, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 123,835 shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 40,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:ELS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Autodesk, BB&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Camping World, Nvidia, Vertex, Voya and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sam Zell’s Real Estate Outlook: ‘A Tsunami Of Supply’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Lifestyle Properties: Favorable Outlook, But Expensive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 130,000 shares stake. Bankshares Of Mellon owns 476,817 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com reported 45,343 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 7,185 shares stake. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 308,608 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 2,000 are owned by Summit Gp Limited. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 1,075 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.95% or 55,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 2,189 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 563,052 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 80,128 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 410 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 33,402 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40M for 31.58 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.