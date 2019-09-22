W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Both W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.16 N/A 1.25 3.58 SandRidge Energy Inc. 7 0.63 N/A 0.74 9.08

Demonstrates W&T Offshore Inc. and SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SandRidge Energy Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than W&T Offshore Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. W&T Offshore Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of SandRidge Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us W&T Offshore Inc. and SandRidge Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5% SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

W&T Offshore Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SandRidge Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. W&T Offshore Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SandRidge Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.1% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of SandRidge Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33.5% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are SandRidge Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98% SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3%

For the past year W&T Offshore Inc. had bullish trend while SandRidge Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

W&T Offshore Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SandRidge Energy Inc.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.