W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Reaches $4.84 After 3.00% Up Move; EZION HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (EZIDF) Shorts Down By 2.22%

The stock of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.09% or $0.1451 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8351. About 1.69M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Gulf of Mexico Agreements Are for Next Three-Plus Years; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 3.3 TO 3.6 MMBOE; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIESThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $680.03M company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WTI worth $20.40 million more.

EZION HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EZIDF) had a decrease of 2.22% in short interest. EZIDF’s SI was 4.80M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.22% from 4.91M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 48039 days are for EZION HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EZIDF)’s short sellers to cover EZIDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ezion Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns, and charters offshore assets to support the offshore energy markets in Singapore, India, the Middle East, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $223.68 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Liftboats, Jack-Up Rigs, and Offshore Support Logistics Services. It currently has negative earnings. It owns, charters, and manages rigs and vessels involved in the production, maintenance, and exploration phases of the gas and oil, and offshore windfarm industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold W&T Offshore, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 772,795 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 177,600 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0% or 8,233 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 36,831 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 0% or 179,300 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 1.81 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 71,993 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.03% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability owns 284,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). 535,437 were reported by Aqr Capital Ltd. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 77,151 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 38,800 shares.

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 62.07% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.29 per share. WTI’s profit will be $15.47M for 10.99 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $258,270 activity. $30,380 worth of stock was bought by BOULET VIRGINIA on Friday, June 7. 7,000 shares were bought by Ghauri Shahid, worth $42,070 on Friday, March 15. 10,000 shares valued at $51,000 were bought by KATZ STUART B on Tuesday, May 7. KROHN TRACY W also bought $69,750 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Wednesday, July 10. $65,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares were bought by Stanley B Frank.