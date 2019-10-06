W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) EPS Estimated At $0.17; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Trimmed By $4.88 Million Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stake

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report $0.17 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 43.33% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. WTI’s profit would be $22.45M giving it 6.18 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, W&T Offshore, Inc.’s analysts see -32.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 1.52 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 29/05/2018 – SANGHVI BRANDS LTD SAGH.BO – SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A MERGER /ACQUISITION / STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH WT GLOBAL; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI); 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment; 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 3.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 44,759 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 1.10M shares with $120.57 million value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $308.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Increased An Energizing 111% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. KROHN TRACY W bought 100,300 shares worth $467,398. On Friday, June 7 the insider BOULET VIRGINIA bought $30,380. $8,307 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was bought by Ghauri Shahid. KATZ STUART B bought $51,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold W&T Offshore, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) invested in 0.03% or 613,211 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 138,519 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 542,920 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 294,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 881,707 were reported by Invesco Limited. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 1.54M shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Moreover, Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 178,257 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 857,952 shares. Ajo L P owns 528,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 10,340 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Meeder Asset Inc has 36,613 shares. 44,856 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has market cap of $554.72 million. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It has a 3.52 P/E ratio. The firm holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Red-Hot Procter & Gamble Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing – Schaeffers Research” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Companies You Don’t Realize Make Products You Use Every Day – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.84% below currents $124 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ltd Com reported 1.13M shares. Ledyard Bancshares holds 1.41% or 96,058 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa has invested 1.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Waddell & Reed Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pictet North America Advisors Sa owns 4,460 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,463 were accumulated by Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ameriprise accumulated 0.5% or 10.20 million shares. 4,577 were accumulated by New Vernon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Osterweis Cap Management invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mirae Asset Investments Co Limited holds 507,661 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Company invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hanlon Management has 2,583 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New England & Management holds 13,576 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio.