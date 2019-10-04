W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.08 84.31M 1.25 3.58 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 9 -0.39 197.59M -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see W&T Offshore Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore Inc. 1,851,583,432.16% -41.7% 18.5% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 2,217,620,650.95% -8.8% -5.7%

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore Inc. has a beta of 2.97 and its 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

W&T Offshore Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to W&T Offshore Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for W&T Offshore Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has an average price target of $11.4, with potential upside of 37.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.1% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% are W&T Offshore Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 3.47% -1.61% -9.14% -4.28% -31.91% 12.37%

For the past year W&T Offshore Inc. was less bullish than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. beats W&T Offshore Inc.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.