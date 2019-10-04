W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration company, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of W&T Offshore Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has W&T Offshore Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore Inc. 1,851,583,432.16% -41.70% 18.50% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares W&T Offshore Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore Inc. 84.31M 5 3.58 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

W&T Offshore Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio W&T Offshore Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for W&T Offshore Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.25 2.60 2.47

The peers have a potential upside of 40.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of W&T Offshore Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year W&T Offshore Inc. has weaker performance than W&T Offshore Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of W&T Offshore Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, W&T Offshore Inc.’s peers have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. W&T Offshore Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than W&T Offshore Inc.

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore Inc. has a beta of 2.97 and its 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, W&T Offshore Inc.’s peers are 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

W&T Offshore Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.