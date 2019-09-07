W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.13 N/A 1.25 3.58 Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79

Demonstrates W&T Offshore Inc. and Enerplus Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Enerplus Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than W&T Offshore Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. W&T Offshore Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Enerplus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has W&T Offshore Inc. and Enerplus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5% Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12%

Risk & Volatility

W&T Offshore Inc.’s current beta is 2.97 and it happens to be 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enerplus Corporation’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of W&T Offshore Inc. Its rival Enerplus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Enerplus Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than W&T Offshore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given W&T Offshore Inc. and Enerplus Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of W&T Offshore Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 128.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

W&T Offshore Inc. and Enerplus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.1% and 28.3%. Insiders owned 33.5% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98% Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69%

For the past year W&T Offshore Inc. had bullish trend while Enerplus Corporation had bearish trend.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.