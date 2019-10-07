W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Comparison side by side

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore Inc. 5 0.97 84.31M 1.25 3.58 ECA Marcellus Trust I 1 0.00 N/A 0.32 5.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for W&T Offshore Inc. and ECA Marcellus Trust I. ECA Marcellus Trust I seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to W&T Offshore Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. W&T Offshore Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of ECA Marcellus Trust I, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore Inc. 1,844,857,768.05% -41.7% 18.5% ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 11.8% 11.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.97 beta means W&T Offshore Inc.’s volatility is 197.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1.67 beta which is 67.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

W&T Offshore Inc. and ECA Marcellus Trust I has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.1% and 3.1%. 33.5% are W&T Offshore Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 66.86% of ECA Marcellus Trust I’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98% ECA Marcellus Trust I -0.58% -2.3% -10.53% -5.03% -12.82% 14.86%

For the past year W&T Offshore Inc. was less bullish than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

W&T Offshore Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors ECA Marcellus Trust I.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.