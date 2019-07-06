W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Analysts See $0.11 EPS; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Raised Its Skyline (SKY) Stake

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Skyline Corp (SKY) stake by 37.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 51,250 shares as Skyline Corp (SKY)’s stock rose 11.53%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 187,891 shares with $3.57 million value, up from 136,641 last quarter. Skyline Corp now has $1.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 279,368 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 62.07% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. WTI’s profit would be $15.47 million giving it 10.39 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, W&T Offshore, Inc.’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 1.37 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 43,628 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,105 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Cannell Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.48% or 320,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 2.32 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Sei Investments holds 0% or 51,277 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,050 shares. State Street reported 876,797 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 1.05 million shares. Comm National Bank has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 17,145 shares. Victory, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,307 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,100 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Liability has invested 2.82% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold $14.54M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, June 11. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of stock. The insider CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold 4.31M shares worth $87.18 million.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $188,520 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by KATZ STUART B, worth $51,000. Stanley B Frank bought $65,070 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $30,380 were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA on Friday, June 7. Ghauri Shahid bought $42,070 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has market cap of $642.74 million. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It has a 3.87 P/E ratio. The firm holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold W&T Offshore, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 680,096 shares. Foundry Partners Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 787,203 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 103,107 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. James Inv Inc has invested 0.07% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 504,062 shares. 131,593 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Jefferies Gp reported 34,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 16,320 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 69,021 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd has invested 0.04% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).