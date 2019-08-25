Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Valuation Declined While Pnc Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.77 Million; Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Cut Position by $516,864

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 46,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 88,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 134,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 250,341 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 21,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 96,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.94 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp by 95,605 shares to 96,670 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 21,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,466 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.44M for 11.30 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 103,800 shares to 160,544 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 170,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings.