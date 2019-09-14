Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Valuation Declined While Hennessy Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $922,500; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Spon Ad (BABA) Holder Fairfield Bush & Company Lifted Holding by $1.43 Million as Share Value Declined

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 56.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $723,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 131,057 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad (BABA) by 698.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 8,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 9,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WSFS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 20,096 shares. 310,624 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management. 12,437 are owned by Millennium Ltd Liability Com. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability owns 51,166 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.03% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Cordasco Financial Networks owns 130 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 137,827 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc owns 53,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc invested in 0% or 29,020 shares. Endeavour Capital Advsrs reported 3.14% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 17,983 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. Corbyn Management Md accumulated 36,726 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 39,100 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 60 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.83M for 12.71 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.