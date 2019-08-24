Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Cut Its Stake by $1.49 Million; Everett Harris & Company Has Decreased Blackrock (BLK) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 35,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 175,398 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 210,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 250,341 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 13,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 5,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 19,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $407.25. About 839,200 shares traded or 62.26% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. To Acquire Private Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SEE NO CONCERN ABOUT BROADER HEALTH OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM, AS WAS THE CASE IN MID-2011; 12/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for BlackRock; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12; 09/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as a critical BlackRock priority; 12/04/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors regain risk appetite as U.S. air strikes look less imminent; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Net Asset Value(s)

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.36 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Activist Investors Want Smith & Wesson Owner to Tackle “Human Rights Impacts” – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5,365 shares to 51,223 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 168,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,608 are held by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Pennsylvania Tru holds 1.36% or 1.08M shares. Bb&T Secs Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 41,341 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Company owns 2,247 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 411 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 0.18% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 452,074 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability reported 196,307 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 1,356 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 6,175 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 27,970 were accumulated by Jones Fincl Lllp. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 49,837 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 33,716 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 2,747 shares. 5,687 were accumulated by Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.44 million for 11.30 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has 376,106 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Pzena Investment Ltd has invested 0.14% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 40,744 shares. 16,172 were accumulated by Citigroup. Frontier Capital Management Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 11,414 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Guggenheim Ltd Llc has 37,058 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.07% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Moreover, Bbva Compass Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 5,385 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 113,085 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 33,407 shares. Menta Llc invested 0.25% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS).

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WSFS Financial Corporation Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Promotes Jim Wechsler to Senior Vice President of Corporate Development – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – WSFS – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Welcomes Martin Lespada as Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Strategy – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS and Beneficial Announce Retail Banking Office Optimization Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 53,495 shares to 60,735 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 70,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).