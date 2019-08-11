Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Holding In Verizon Comms (VZ) Was Has Lifted

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 115,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 384,662 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, up from 269,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 189,420 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is WSFS Financial (WSFS) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WSFS and Beneficial Announce Retail Banking Office Optimization Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Combines Equipment Finance Companies to Create NewLane Finance – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WSFS Financial Corporation Receives Stockholder Approval to Combine with Beneficial Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares to 680,761 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,935 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Llc accumulated 37,058 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 34,641 shares. Principal Finance Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,409 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 3.39M shares. 5,580 were reported by Prudential Financial Inc. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.01% or 49,047 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 3,090 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors invested in 0% or 10,196 shares. Corbyn Inv Mngmt Md reported 0.58% stake. Hennessy Advisors, California-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Comm Limited reported 1,050 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 181,017 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 204 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co invested in 50,875 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has 1.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 264,948 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 10.90M shares or 1.34% of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chem Bancshares owns 126,837 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsr Llc has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,683 shares. Ally Finance Inc accumulated 90,000 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Duncker Streett And Communications accumulated 52,547 shares. 51.07M are held by Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp. Sabal Trust Co holds 534,874 shares. Sfmg Ltd Com accumulated 16,189 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited owns 780,804 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bowen Hanes & has 57,325 shares. Steinberg Global Asset invested 1.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).