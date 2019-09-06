Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Market Value Declined While Nuveen Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Boosted Its Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.54M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 1.22M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 12,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 657,851 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.39 million, down from 670,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 89,432 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.70M for 11.55 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 11,152 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 9,126 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity has 0.03% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 22,833 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp holds 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 5,385 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 9,465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank accumulated 0% or 94,840 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 9,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,514 shares. Blackrock holds 3.69 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 259,061 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us. Cna Finance Corp holds 0.14% or 17,269 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 24,065 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 2,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors holds 0% or 10,196 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 144,000 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 672,639 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $42.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 51,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 53,644 shares to 537,426 shares, valued at $47.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 722,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).