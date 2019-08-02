WSFS Financial (WSFS) to pay $0.12 on Aug 22, 2019; Jane Street Group Lowered Metlife (MET) Position

WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:WSFS) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. WSFS Financial Corp’s current price of $41.53 translates into 0.29% yield. WSFS Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 215,728 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 21.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc sold 38,145 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 142,455 shares with $6.06 million value, down from 180,600 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $45.93B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 10.54M shares traded or 133.55% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Among 2 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WSFS Financial has $51 highest and $47.75 lowest target. $49.38’s average target is 18.90% above currents $41.53 stock price. WSFS Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS Financial Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings.

