WSFS Financial (WSFS) to pay $0.12 on Aug 22, 2019; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 17.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 56,500 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock declined 5.78%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 385,255 shares with $12.52M value, up from 328,755 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $17.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 4.07 million shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash

WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:WSFS) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. WSFS Financial Corp’s current price of $41.88 translates into 0.29% yield. WSFS Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 250,445 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Among 2 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WSFS Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $51 target. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy”.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) stake by 33,472 shares to 715,417 valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) stake by 189,449 shares and now owns 75,536 shares. National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) was reduced too.

