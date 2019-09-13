WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 41 5.05 N/A 3.13 13.55 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 439 3.20 N/A 33.53 13.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of WSFS Financial Corporation and First Citizens BancShares Inc. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. WSFS Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WSFS Financial Corporation and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial Corporation is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for WSFS Financial Corporation and First Citizens BancShares Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WSFS Financial Corporation has an average price target of $47.75, and a 6.51% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WSFS Financial Corporation and First Citizens BancShares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 50.4%. Insiders held 1% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, 13.7% are First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation has weaker performance than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors WSFS Financial Corporation.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.