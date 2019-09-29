WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Since WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 43 1.03 52.25M 3.13 13.55 First Bancorp 36 2.45 28.96M 3.09 11.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of WSFS Financial Corporation and First Bancorp. First Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. WSFS Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WSFS Financial Corporation and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 121,823,268.83% 12.9% 1.6% First Bancorp 80,781,032.08% 11.8% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Bancorp is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation and First Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

WSFS Financial Corporation has a 7.96% upside potential and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WSFS Financial Corporation and First Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 67.6%. 1% are WSFS Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of First Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76% First Bancorp 3.79% -0.03% -2.99% -0.75% -10.95% 13.1%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation has weaker performance than First Bancorp

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats First Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.