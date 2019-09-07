WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 41 4.67 N/A 3.13 13.55 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 43 3.37 N/A 3.45 13.13

Table 1 demonstrates WSFS Financial Corporation and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to WSFS Financial Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. WSFS Financial Corporation is presently more expensive than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.11 beta means WSFS Financial Corporation’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown WSFS Financial Corporation and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WSFS Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.75, and a 14.98% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WSFS Financial Corporation and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 26.2% respectively. About 1% of WSFS Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation was less bullish than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.