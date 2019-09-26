WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WSFS Financial Corporation has 79.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have WSFS Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.90% 1.60% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting WSFS Financial Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation N/A 42 13.55 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

WSFS Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio WSFS Financial Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

WSFS Financial Corporation currently has an average price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. The potential upside of the rivals is 17.73%. WSFS Financial Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WSFS Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

WSFS Financial Corporation is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, WSFS Financial Corporation’s competitors are 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

WSFS Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation’s peers beat WSFS Financial Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.