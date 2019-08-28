Ws Management Lllp Upped Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Share Price Rose; Forward Management Lowered Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 2,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $552.58. About 162,242 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 43.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 12,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 42,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $837.59. About 156,520 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 396,678 shares to 888,722 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 152,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,375 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

