Ws Management Lllp Upped Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position by $5.97 Million; As T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Share Price Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Increased Holding

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 526.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,817 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.96. About 731,531 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 05/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $115; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE FEB. TRANSFERS FROM MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $4.8B; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 27/03/2018 – T ROWE PRICE U.S. ECONOMIST ALAN LEVENSON ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $113; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 210.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 205,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 303,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 97,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 3.74M shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 22,868 shares to 144,022 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 322,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.26M shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 349,643 shares to 282,698 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,838 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS).

