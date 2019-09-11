Ws Management Lllp Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Has Lowered by $528,955; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Cut Position

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 104,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 109,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $89.1. About 921,972 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. | golodirsen | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 2.72M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.55 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00M. Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of stock. 2,500 shares were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN, worth $219,950.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc (Call) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 67,165 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 828,400 shares. 40,593 were accumulated by Hightower. 2,754 are owned by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 13,370 shares. Cadian Management LP holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 610,546 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 2,000 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Senator Invest Gru Lp has 373,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 3,616 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp invested 0.04% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Granite Point Management Limited Partnership owns 20,500 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has 8,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03B for 20.81 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 29,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 4,675 shares. 9,868 were accumulated by Clark Mgmt Grp Inc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dana Invest holds 17,985 shares. Blue Financial Capital Inc stated it has 2,155 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Gam Ag has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Canandaigua Natl Bank And Co reported 0.49% stake. Old Bancorp In invested in 18,704 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ftb Advisors invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Middleton & Communication Ma invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Long Pond Cap Limited Partnership invested in 3.21% or 841,548 shares. Cornerstone reported 78,080 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 220,288 shares.