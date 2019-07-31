Ws Management Lllp Position in Pra Group (PRAA) Trimmed by $1.81 Million as Share Price Declined; As Fluor (FLR) Share Value Declined, Meeder Asset Management Increased Stake by $318,168

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 8,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,051 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, up from 15,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 1.70 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 69,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 585,731 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70M, down from 655,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 390,422 shares traded or 97.01% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

