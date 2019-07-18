Ws Management Lllp Position in Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Increased as Stock Declined; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Market Value Declined, Bridger Management Has Cut Its Holding

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 8.91M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 36,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 622,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.17 million, down from 658,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 200,753 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST CNS-TARGETED DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 194,899 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $58.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,917 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.06 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.