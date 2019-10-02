Ws Management Lllp Position in Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Cut as Stock Price Rose; Armistice Capital Has Lifted Clovis Oncology (Call) (CLVS) Holding by $1.62 Million; Stock Price Declined

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 27.03 million shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Call) (CLVS) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 115,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.95M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 2.81M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 377,777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 58,241 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Redmile Group Lc reported 3.46 million shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 51,108 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 5.33 million shares. Jane Street Group Limited Company reported 40,086 shares stake. Exane Derivatives reported 2,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 374,702 were reported by Citigroup. Millennium Management Ltd holds 2.00M shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Co, a Florida-based fund reported 45,175 shares. 949,612 are held by D E Shaw & Com Inc. Moreover, Two Sigma Ltd has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Guggenheim Ltd Llc has 84,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 53,849 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares to 936,000 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 122,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis Q2 miss pressures shares, down 12% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen’s Blood Cancer Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Near an All-Time Low, Is Clovis Oncology a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sandoz Recalls Ulcer Drug, Anchiano Strikes Agreement With ADT Pharma, Proteon Announces Reverse Merger – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call) by 64,400 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 447,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron Technology: The Memory Commodity Down Cycle Deepens – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Does Micron Stock Have Analysts Falling in Love All Over Again? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Upgrade Vaults Micron Stock Past $50 – Schaeffers Research” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron +4% as bull sees support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Co owns 9.74M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bartlett Lc holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 20,450 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 13,495 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,725 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sunbelt Secs reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept has 0.4% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Private Asset Management accumulated 2.04% or 310,362 shares. Oakworth owns 15,937 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 1,744 shares.