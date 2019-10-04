Ws Management Lllp Position in Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Lifted by $521,500; Alibaba Group (BABA) Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Increased Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alibaba Group (BABA) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 2,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 115,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54M, up from 112,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Alibaba Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $170.33. About 7.70 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $160.37. About 665,118 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 121,430 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 6,519 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability invested in 3,917 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 2,413 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communication Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 63,783 shares. 1.14M were accumulated by Blair William Com Il. National Pension Ser owns 2,226 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc has 10,560 shares. Td Asset has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 42,520 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 26,614 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 31,735 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Daiwa has 3,350 shares. Brown Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Accredited holds 0.06% or 2,176 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,472 shares to 37,821 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,788 shares, and cut its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 11,451 shares to 2,349 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

