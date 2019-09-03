Ws Management Lllp Maintains Position in Micron Technology (Call) (MU); Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position Has Increased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 10.83M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 225,903 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 391,810 shares to 9.86 million shares, valued at $241.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. Another trade for 613 shares valued at $31,944 was made by Bairrington Phillip David on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 7,200 shares. Regions Financial invested in 0% or 50 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 4,178 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 88,907 shares. Van Eck invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 263,419 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.31% or 1.40M shares. Salient Cap Advsr Limited Liability owns 1.66 million shares. Raymond James & reported 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.38% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 5,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 16,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 637,445 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

