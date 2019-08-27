Ws Management Lllp Lowered Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding as Share Price Rose; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Its Position by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 104,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 109,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $95.04. About 314,376 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE PACT TO INCL DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 6,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 31,205 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $196.08. About 228,172 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Prns holds 33,068 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Comm holds 6,725 shares. Cap Intl Incorporated Ca holds 5,220 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Capstone Financial Advisors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Nuance Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,644 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 169,918 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has 0.83% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 359,882 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 49,559 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0.25% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6.96M shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 2,160 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 7,507 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Commerce Limited accumulated 260 shares. 104,926 were accumulated by Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Limited. Moreover, Accredited Invsts has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,426 shares to 93,580 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.67 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. The insider Barry Richard bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 1.03M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Management Corporation reported 935 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Lmr Partners Llp has 0.16% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 21,377 shares. Rock Springs Cap Lp has 334,500 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 21,741 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 0.76% or 104,917 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,964 shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 70 shares. New England Private Wealth Lc holds 1,988 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,667 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication Ltd has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Hightower Lc has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 40,593 shares.