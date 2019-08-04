Ws Management Lllp Lowered Range Res (RRC) Stake as Market Value Declined; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 491,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 8.43 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Ltd has 0.14% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 49,658 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 629 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt owns 250,628 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 2.22M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 171,113 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cwm reported 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 42,617 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pentwater Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 1.63% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Smithfield reported 80 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.01% or 50,393 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.43% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 47,405 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,000 shares.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares to 99,975 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Berkshire Hathaway, Range Resources, Zynerba And More – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 60,600 shares to 90,100 shares, valued at $37.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).