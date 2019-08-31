Ws Management Lllp Lowered Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake as Shares Declined; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $420,784 as Stock Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 2,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 20,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 377,129 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 11/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 10/04/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,541 shares to 25,981 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,686 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insur Co holds 90,396 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 1,661 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Calamos Advisors Lc stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Omers Administration owns 1.04 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Maple Mngmt holds 1.86% or 86,846 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Com holds 3,763 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 94,615 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 2.26 million shares. Cibc World Markets owns 376,172 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Gideon Cap Inc has 0.18% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,623 shares. Pnc Group has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 543,737 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 14,991 shares. 18,609 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 95,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,118 shares. Moreover, Essex Com Lc has 0.1% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 4,368 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Limited Partnership has 40,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,800 are held by Highlander Capital Mngmt. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. World Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Mirae Asset Communications Limited holds 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 1,283 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 3,854 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3,537 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company owns 1,755 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 275,298 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 72,735 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc accumulated 0.01% or 39,326 shares. Cap Research Invsts reported 6.67M shares.