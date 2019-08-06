Ws Management Lllp Lifted Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) by $309,400; Fayerweather Charles Lifted Its Holding in Disney (DIS) by $391,380

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 98,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $157.62. About 19.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 11.72M shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 194,899 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $58.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 322,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba's Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga" on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Can China UnionPay Defeat Alibaba's Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019.