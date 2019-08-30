Ws Management Lllp Lifted Its Micron Technology (MU) Position; Genfit S.A. – American Depositary Shares (GNFT) Sellers Increased By 10.44% Their Shorts

Genfit S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GNFT) had an increase of 10.44% in short interest. GNFT’s SI was 496,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.44% from 449,300 shares previously. With 95,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Genfit S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s short sellers to cover GNFT’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 3,252 shares traded. Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 1875.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp acquired 1.88M shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 1.98 million shares with $81.65M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $50.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 3.28M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is -0.66% below currents $45.8 stock price. Micron had 43 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Mizuho maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $30 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $40 target. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. Robert W. Baird maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Sunday, June 23.

Ws Management Lllp decreased Wave Life Sciences Ltd stake by 9,417 shares to 68,977 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N stake by 398,110 shares and now owns 541,211 shares. Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Svcs reported 0% stake. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 36,128 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 3.83 million were reported by Renaissance Techs Lc. Jericho Asset LP invested 4.29% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Prudential holds 1.60M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Llc has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested in 40,749 shares. 236,680 were reported by Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 97,507 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap invested in 0.47% or 4,897 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership reported 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 902 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 34,872 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.07M shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 11,830 shares.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company has market cap of $689.30 million. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis , as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome.

Among 2 analysts covering Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genfit has $5800 highest and $55 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 222.49% above currents $17.52 stock price. Genfit had 2 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.