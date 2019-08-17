Ws Management Lllp Increases Stake in Micron Technology (Call) (MU); First Interstate Bank Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 17.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 2,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Washington Tru Natl Bank reported 2,595 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested in 28,648 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Yacktman Asset Management Lp, Texas-based fund reported 521,799 shares. M&T Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 14,530 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.87% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 200,983 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 97,507 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 250,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 221 shares. Weiss Multi holds 35,000 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.11% stake. National Insur Tx invested in 0.22% or 101,650 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20,669 shares to 123,722 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 36,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,791 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 86,610 shares to 5,419 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,136 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

