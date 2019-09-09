Ws Management Lllp Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA); Dollar General (DG) Position Raised by Bluestein R H & Company

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 5791.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 156,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 159,069 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $160.31. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 98,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $177.37. About 5.49M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 23,192 shares. Semper Augustus Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 55,147 shares. Asset Management has 21,078 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Btim reported 0.52% stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 209,239 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Buckingham Cap Management accumulated 47,146 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 0.45% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 83,873 shares. The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 6,234 shares stake. Fin Svcs stated it has 23 shares. 27,236 were reported by Bb&T. Kbc Gru Nv holds 26,441 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares to 1,762 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,641 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,445 shares to 104,917 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 37,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,601 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

