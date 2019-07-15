Ws Management Lllp Increases Holding in Micron Technology (Put) (MU); Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position in Union Pac (UNP) by $40.05 Million

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 19.27M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 239,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 963,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.16 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.6. About 672,733 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,055 shares to 5,278 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 194,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.72 million shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc has 10,513 shares. Country Trust Natl Bank has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amarillo National Bank reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisory Alpha owns 214 shares. 41,500 are owned by Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Company. Stifel invested in 342,884 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com stated it has 22,130 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 373,362 shares. City reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & stated it has 4,800 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 4.47M shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 77,660 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 59,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 13.62 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 12,500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 8,364 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And has 1.64% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tru Com Of Virginia Va holds 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 7,479 shares. 2,223 were accumulated by Madrona Svcs Llc. Us Savings Bank De owns 983,870 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ssi Invest Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. 1,235 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Incorporated. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 40 shares. Stewart & Patten Company Ltd owns 1.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 35,849 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability reported 29,054 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Jabodon Pt holds 2.68% or 19,051 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Boltwood Cap Mngmt accumulated 5,133 shares. Ohio-based Trust Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.18 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.