Ws Management Lllp Increases Holding in Micron Technology (Call) (MU); Coca (KO) Holder Avalon Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $9.30 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 202,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.97M, down from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29M shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 18.16 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

