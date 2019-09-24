Ws Management Lllp Increased Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $42.40 Million; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Stake by $1.04 Million

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 371.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.63M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 11.81 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) by 83.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 8,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 1,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 10,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.73. About 159,484 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41M for 31.71 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 24,975 shares to 43,075 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 92,949 shares to 760,118 shares, valued at $47.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 784,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

