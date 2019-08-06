Ws Management Lllp Increased Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Stake By $8.20 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Has Lifted Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding

Ws Management Lllp increased Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp acquired 200,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 300,000 shares with $12.40 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc (Call) now has $47.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 23.72M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 1568.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 103,815 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 110,434 shares with $8.88M value, up from 6,619 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $28.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 916,327 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Ws Management Lllp decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 306,892 shares to 221,086 valued at $44.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 20,702 shares and now owns 142,159 shares. Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 28,648 were accumulated by Assetmark. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 471,504 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,625 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.19% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 352,539 shares. 279,706 are owned by Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk). Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shine Investment Advisory reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Salem Inv Counselors has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 49,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Automobile Association reported 1.50 million shares. Bluemountain Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,302 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs invested 0.22% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, March 15. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $50 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, June 24 report. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 226,931 shares to 204,866 valued at $39.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) stake by 23,119 shares and now owns 99,284 shares. Park Hotels Resorts Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the shares of RSG in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating.