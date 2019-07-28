Ws Management Lllp Increased Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Realty Income (O) Position

Ws Management Lllp increased Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) stake by 210.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp acquired 205,770 shares as Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)’s stock declined 13.93%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 303,534 shares with $9.00 million value, up from 97,764 last quarter. Urban Outfitters Inc now has $2.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 1.13M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 20.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 491,972 shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.92M shares with $141.51M value, down from 2.42 million last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $22.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.19M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share

Ws Management Lllp decreased Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) stake by 49,145 shares to 397,671 valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 6,936 shares and now owns 50,242 shares. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Capital Lp invested in 0.06% or 31,400 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Incorporated holds 48,604 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 15,435 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 889,977 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aimz Inv Advsr Lc invested in 1.2% or 58,956 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,601 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 23,295 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 217 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 2,143 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 489,603 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 16,336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 171,012 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 0% or 6 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Urban Outfitters had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Loop Capital Markets maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Wedbush maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of URBN in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wedbush. FBR Capital maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 77,349 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Finemark Bank And accumulated 2,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,285 are held by Brookstone Cap. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has 25,372 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Com holds 274 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 300 shares. 670,866 are owned by First Advisors L P. Clark Cap Management Group Inc holds 0.01% or 4,599 shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability has 55,804 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt holds 5,838 shares. 2,089 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 10,717 shares. Investment Advsrs Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.46 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 70,702 shares to 561,176 valued at $168.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) stake by 17,107 shares and now owns 48,569 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was raised too.