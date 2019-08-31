Ws Management Lllp Increased Its Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Holding by $8.20 Million; Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Its Take (TTWO) Stake as Share Price Rose

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 862,911 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,463 shares to 71,641 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 20,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,159 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

