Ws Management Lllp Holds Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN); As Core (CORE) Shares Rose, Tudor Investment Et Al Decreased Stake by $315,314

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 48.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 8,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,149 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 17,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 100,156 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 205.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00 million, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $306.52. About 311,788 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 40,355 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr owns 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 325 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm reported 1.31M shares. The United Kingdom-based Dsam (London) has invested 0.04% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 78,650 shares. Sei has invested 0.02% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.44% or 154,005 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 80,321 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.01% or 772,671 shares. Paloma Partners Management Comm has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 136,213 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 231,615 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) or 42,360 shares. Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,717 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 26,515 shares to 39,435 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 38,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CORE’s profit will be $20.18M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 9 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nikkei drops as hopes for aggressive U.S. rate cuts recede – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China’s PLA signals it will keep Hong Kong-based troops in barracks – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Costco Stock Popped 10.3% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOCUS-Waymo tests Wi-Fi in driverless taxis hoping perks can route it past rivals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity. Shares for $734,310 were sold by GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals misses by $1.07, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Earnings: REGN Stock Drops on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, SHAK, REGN – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead And The Status Of My Model Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 22,868 shares to 144,022 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 49,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,671 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Voya Inv, Georgia-based fund reported 29,399 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 1.10 million shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited stated it has 1,429 shares. Arrowstreet LP invested in 310,331 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Llp accumulated 0% or 3,311 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated invested 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). High Pointe Llc reported 4,310 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 298 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 605,382 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.61% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Carroll Assoc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). North Point Managers Oh stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).