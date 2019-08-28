Ws Management Lllp Holding In Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Was Raised; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Its Chemical Finl C (CHFC) Position by $3.74 Million as Market Value Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp C (CHFC) by 63.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 91,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The hedge fund held 51,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 142,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 156.73% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 43.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 12,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 42,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $836.87. About 84,871 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.27 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.72% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. The insider TORGOW GARY bought $395,789. Another trade for 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 was bought by Provost David T. The insider KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Corp (NYSE:LOW) by 40,075 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 467,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Par (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 187,142 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 538 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 12,450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 14,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il reported 5,580 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Citigroup has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Intl Gp invested 0.03% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0% or 260 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 64,990 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 1,563 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 148,564 shares to 833,793 shares, valued at $40.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 2.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.