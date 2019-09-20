Ws Management Lllp Has Upped Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $42.40 Million; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Wexford Capital LP Upped Position

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 417.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 9,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 12,041 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 4.44M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 371.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.63 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 10.01M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc Ny owns 1.89% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 120,678 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 0.17% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.33% or 5,744 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company owns 123,700 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability has 0.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bridges Investment Mgmt invested in 345,337 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.5% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability Co has 3.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.56 million shares. Amp Invsts Limited invested 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 2.36 million shares. New England And Mgmt reported 0.34% stake. Callahan Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 1.21% or 4,871 shares. 247 were accumulated by Ranger Investment Mgmt L P. Wealth Architects Ltd owns 1,667 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 43,546 shares to 23,265 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 61,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.31M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.90M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 73.37 million shares. 51,538 are held by Kentucky Retirement System. Whittier Trust reported 369 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Ltd Liability invested in 27,806 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4.34% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2,707 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv stated it has 367,076 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 1.93 million shares. New Jersey-based Groesbeck Inv Nj has invested 0.43% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zweig has 1.34% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.85 million were accumulated by Nomura Hldgs. 1,200 are held by Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 182,122 shares to 355,319 shares, valued at $30.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 16,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,201 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

