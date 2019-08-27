Ws Management Lllp Has Upped Its Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $9.08 Million; Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding by $1.81 Million

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 43.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 12,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 42,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $17.57 during the last trading session, reaching $844.37. About 159,848 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 95,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 416,573 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 321,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 78,859 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 13,100 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 805 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Lc has 2.82% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 312,400 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc invested in 0.03% or 12,800 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested in 15,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares holds 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 17,145 shares. 111,417 were accumulated by G2 Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Sei Invs Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 1.59% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 416,573 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 119,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Venator Cap Mngmt Limited reported 4.21% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Kj Harrison Prtn holds 0.37% or 56,300 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 1.53M shares. Mak Capital One Ltd Liability Corp invested 43.03% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 19,700 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,600 shares, and cut its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. $14.54M worth of stock was sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Tuesday, June 11. 4.79 million shares valued at $96.76 million were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Tuesday, March 5.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

