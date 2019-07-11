Ws Management Lllp Has Upped Its Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Position by $8.20 Million; Share Value Declined; Holder Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Increased International Business Machs C (IBM) Stake

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 1.36 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 24.73 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Culbertson A N And stated it has 22,543 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Tru Advsrs Lp has 1.65 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,487 shares. Cullinan Assoc has 50,077 shares. Atria Investments Limited Co invested in 6,663 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 1,867 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa invested in 1,500 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.25% or 983,359 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,096 shares. Fiera Capital owns 5,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paw Cap has 0.56% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,463 shares to 71,641 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,242 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.