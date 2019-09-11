Ws Management Lllp Has Raised Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Holding by $8.20 Million; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holder Presima Has Upped Position

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 28.02 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 556,340 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 2.18 million shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 20,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,159 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 3.05M shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 10,616 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 37,574 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clearline Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 24,405 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc holds 28,975 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 104,654 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.00M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Co holds 37,702 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 23,203 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 139,435 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) by 1.21 million shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).