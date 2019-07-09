Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Its Holding in Sanderson Farms (SAFM) by $4.58 Million; As Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined, Contour Asset Management Upped Its Position

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 34,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.00 million, down from 163,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.75. About 109,233 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 376.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79M, up from 573,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 7.60M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). First Advsr LP invested in 6.33M shares or 0.29% of the stock. 1.22M are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 623,281 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Korea Inv reported 246,400 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.05% or 24,447 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 153 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 5,545 shares in its portfolio. Tobam accumulated 2.09% or 1.80 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Raymond James Finance Service Advsr holds 16,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp has 254,528 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 482,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 222,296 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. also sold $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 14.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 756 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altair Engr Inc by 631,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,014 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate invested in 70,792 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,696 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability holds 1.07% or 166,495 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 0.05% or 2,236 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 7,988 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.56% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Ameriprise Finance invested in 0% or 68,750 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,808 shares. Burney invested 0.07% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Cwm invested in 0% or 309 shares. 4,103 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research. Ing Groep Nv holds 2,988 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, up 468.00% or $2.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $62.92M for 12.30 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.19% EPS growth.