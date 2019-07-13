Ws Management Lllp Has Lifted Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Stake; Huber Capital Management Has Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 10.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 102,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 857,564 shares with $23.66M value, down from 959,564 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $280.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 08/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ws Management Lllp increased Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp acquired 200,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 300,000 shares with $12.40 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc (Put) now has $49.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26M shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results

Ws Management Lllp decreased Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 64,834 shares to 526,762 valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 37,421 shares and now owns 268,601 shares. Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 43 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Sunday, June 23. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset reported 100,000 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Co owns 4.84M shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Cidel Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 13,700 shares. 9,420 were accumulated by Amarillo Bank. Lpl Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shell Asset reported 67,889 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 0.37% or 1.71 million shares. 522,007 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Advisory Service Ntwk Lc invested in 0.11% or 37,702 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 2,149 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,934 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 40,749 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 12,129 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating.

