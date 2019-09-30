Ws Management Lllp Has Lifted Its Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Position by $521,500 as Valuation Rose; Pioneer Investment Management Increases Holding in Brunswick (BC)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 14,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 86,036 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 71,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 303,996 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $149.79. About 281,019 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership has 39,673 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 76,639 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Palouse Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Lakewood Cap Mngmt LP has invested 5.71% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Utah Retirement invested in 16,340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 22,300 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 71,118 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 39,806 shares. Bridges Investment Management holds 0.01% or 7,309 shares. Punch & Associate Inv Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Geode Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 285,462 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $96.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 17,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,397 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,508 shares to 67,133 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 310,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg Hldgs LP reported 0.15% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ent Finance Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 24,497 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 99,007 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.21% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,317 shares. Franklin stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 12,956 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The Japan-based Daiwa has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Old Bancorporation In has invested 0.08% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Partner LP holds 0.93% or 5,818 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 855,623 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. C World A S invested in 121,949 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 428,409 shares.